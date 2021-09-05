VMRO-DPMNE gave Skopje Mayor Petre Silegov 24 hours to produce the building permit for the large new addition on his house, and threatened him with criminal charges if he fails to do so.

This construction is two floors over the maximum allowed height. We demand that he shows his permit for construction or at least remodeling, said VMRO spokesman Naum Stoilkovski.

The opposition party also called on the officials of the Karpos municipality, where Silegov lives, to also be held accountable for allowing Silegov to go ahead with this violation of the law.