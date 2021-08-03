VMRO-DPMNE will demand responsibility, because yesterday instead of helping putting out the wildfires, the government officials, Stojance Angelov and all the others who should be in that crisis headquarters, were attending events.

Stojan Angelov acted as a celebrity and took pictures with singers and other people from the showbiz. Instead of being here with the citizens, VMRO-DPMNE spokesperson Dimce Arsovski said on Tuesday.