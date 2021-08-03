VMRO-DPMNE will demand responsibility, because yesterday instead of helping putting out the wildfires, the government officials, Stojance Angelov and all the others who should be in that crisis headquarters, were attending events.
Stojan Angelov acted as a celebrity and took pictures with singers and other people from the showbiz. Instead of being here with the citizens, VMRO-DPMNE spokesperson Dimce Arsovski said on Tuesday.
We demand responsibility for the fact that instead of servicing the firefighting lanes that cost only 400,000 euros with the service, the government and Zaev and everyone else did not find time, did not find money, although they indebted Macedonia and spent ione and a half billion euros in just one year. They did not find the time or money to service them so that what happened to us yesterday did not happen to us, as evidenced by this scene where there is still smoke from the burned trees. As you can see, the fire even reached the houses and unfortunately several houses have been burned down. And unfortunately several people ended up in hospital with burns from the fire as we could see through the media. We demand responsibility for the fact that there were no helicopters to put out the fire yesterday. Our helicopters did not fly at night they said, shameful, in the 21st century, the state of the Republic of Macedonia, government. There were no helicopters to help the citizens, and there were helicopters when Venko Filipce and Zoran Zaev had to be flown to their private parties and events, he said.
