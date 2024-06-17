Today, VMRO-DPMNE will hold the ceremony “34 years of VMRO-DPMNE, 131 years, VMRO, covenant, freedom, future, we continue” in the theater “Jordan Hadji Konstantinov the Giant” in Veles starting at 1 pm.

The event will be addressed by the president of VMRO-DPMNE and representative for the composition of the government, Hristijan Mickoski.

The Executive and Central Committee of VMRO-DPMNE confirmed the cadres from DPMNE “Your Macedonia” in the new government for which the representative Mickoski announced the vote during the upcoming stay.