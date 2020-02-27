After April 12 when it forms its government, VMRO-DPMNE will fulfill everything it has promised, start realizing projects which will benefit the citizens, the party said in a press release on Thursday.

One of the projects that will be a priority of the next VMRO-DPMNE-led government will be gasification. Gasification will be implemented in households and medical centers, in order to reduce the air pollution that has been observed in the institutions in the past years, emphasizes VMRO-DPMNE.

The party adds that priority will be medical centers in Skopje, Gostivar, Tetovo, Prilep, Bitola and Kumanovo.

VMRO-DPMNE said that citizens deserve strong and stable health care that will be available whenever it is needed, and that they will receive it after April 12 after the formation of the new VMRO-DPMNE-led government.