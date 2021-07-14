VMRO-DPMNE will not change the Resolution on Macedonia’s red lines in the negotiations for European integration, said Timco Mucunski on Wednesday. This decision was made by the party leadership at late Tuesday’s session of the Executive Committee, following the condition of Zaev that SDSM will support the Resolution if it contains the new name “Republic of North Macedonia”, and not its abbreviation or the old name “Republic of Macedonia”. VMRO-DPMNE will not accept a well-structured Resolution, to become a subject of party calculations and bargaining, says the party.

The Executive Committee of VMRO-DPMNE remains on the proposed concept of unity of all political parties, behind the text created and written by the top scientific, educational and social institutions MANU, UKIM and MOC. The fact that SDSM decided to change its position for the third time and to open topics that are not related to the content of the resolution, unfortunately weakens Macedonia’s position in any future talks with Bulgaria, said Timco Mucunski from VMRO-DPMNE.