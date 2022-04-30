VMRO-DPMNE will never accept and allow the Macedonian Constitution to be opened within the negotiations with Bulgaria in order to change the preamble, without prior written guarantees for our history, for our Macedonian language, without artificial footnotes, for our uniqueness and cultural diversity, said the opposition party.

VMRO-DPMNE will never agree to meet the requirements of the Bulgarian Declaration, because that would mean disputing the Macedonian language, history and people. That is the position not only of VMRO-DPMNE, but also of the majority of Macedonian citizens. Kovacevski, driven by the desire to satisfy Petkov, cannot make make agreements against the state interests and the interests of the people in Macedonia, said the party.