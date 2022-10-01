VMRO-DPMNE announced that today it will present details about a major scandal involving the energy sector in Macedonia. Since last winter, Macedonia has been suffering from a major drop in energy production, especially in the key REK Bitola coal plant, and the opposition has pointed out that numerous politicians from the ruling SDSM – DUI coalition have set up companies that trade with imported electricity – profiting from the crisis they created.

The public needs to know who is to blame for the 12,000 businesses that had to shut down due to their excessive energy costs and who is making money out of this, VMRO-DPMNE said in a statement.

The press conference to reveal these details is scheduled for later today.