The opposition VMRO-DPMNE party will hold a meeting of its Central Committee on Tuesday, and the next day it will present the lists of candidates for the general elections on April 12.

The Central Committee will be asked to approve the final lists. The party is expected to submit six lists of 20 candidates for the six districts in Macedonia, as well as candidates for the three diaspora districts. Party leader Hristijan Mickoski has still not confirmed whether he will be on the lists, or if he will be nominated as a future Prime Minister. Mickoski offered to SDSM leader Zoran Zaev that they both stand down from the lists, meaning that the leader of the losing party will not be able to hide behind the immunity granted by the Parliament, but Zaev refused to do so and will lead the SDSM list in the region covering his home base of Strumica.