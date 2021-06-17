VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski announced that he will begin a tour of the country to present the new strategy of the party named Macedonia for all.

VMRO-DPMNE will explain to the people how we intend to lift up our economy after the crash, how to put an end to the apathy and create new jobs. We will focus on the education and we plan new investments in our infrastructure. We’ll put an end to the divisions caused by SDSM and Zaev, who divide us on first and second class citizens, Mickoski said.