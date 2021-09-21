VMRO-DPMNE announced it will propose that criminal charges are filed against Skopje Mayor Petre Silegov and the head of the Vodovod water utility company Dusan Veskovski, for rigging of procurement contracts.

For several days, the opposition party has been revealing details of a contract worth 300,000 EUR that Silegov and Veskovski approved with companies linked to the ruling SDSM party. The contracts were formally approved in October 2020, but the companies were already working on them over the summer, indicating that the contract was rigged and the bidding procedure was just a formality.