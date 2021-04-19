The VMRO-DPMNE group in Parliament announced that it will propose criminal charges against two SDSM members of Parliament who violated their coronavirus isolation order and came to the Parliament yesterday to cast their votes.

The presence of two members of Parliament who are coronavirus positive violates the law. It was not justified in any way and the attempts to portray them as heroes is shameful when compared to the real heroes of this pandemic. The members of Parliament from VMRO-DPMNE were announcing for an entire week that we are present in the Parliament and eager to vote for the fifth stimulus package. The shameful theater we saw yesterday served the purpose to prepare the vote on a different set of bills who have nothing to do with public healthcare or with providing economic assistance, said the head of the VMRO group in Parliament Nikola Micevski.