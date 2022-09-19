A whole day of silence by the deserter Dimitar Kovacevski about the scandal, where he consciously avoided military service and deserted. The deserter Kovacevski, in order to avoid the legal obligation in 2001 to serve in the army of the Republic of Macedonia, stated that he was permanently incapacitated as the reason for escaping from military service. He ran away from military service, did not report for military service, and did not register in 2001, even though he was called up, VMRO-DPMNE reacts.

Why is the deserter Kovacevski silent and not answering the questions of whether he is a permanently incapacitated person or did he lie to the institutions to avoid military service?

Dimitar Kovacevski is a deserter who now leads the country from the position of Prime Minister of the government. A permanently incompetent person, like Kovacevski, must not lead the country.

The deserter Kovacevski, if he is really permanently incapacitated, should immediately resign and leave the post of prime minister, reads the party announcement.