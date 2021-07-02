VMRO-DPMNE will submit a resolution to the Parliament to safeguard Macedonian key national positions in the dispute with Bulgaria. The proposal is meant to be a response to the declaration of the Bulgarian Parliament, which set out a long list of demands Macedonia must meet before joining the EU. These demands go deep into the Macedonian national identity and language, and constitute a call for rewriting Macedonian history along the Bulgarian national narrative.

Our goal is to call for a broad consensus so that we can map out the positions we will defend in the negotiations with our eastern neighbor. These positions would need to be protected by this and future Governments, because abandoning them would mean undermining the national interest. The Bulgarian positions are clearly outlined and the Bulgarian President and Government speak in unison, while the Macedonian positions are unclear which opens us to harm, VMRO-DPMNE said.

VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski is expected to present the resolution in detail later today.