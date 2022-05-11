VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski expects that his party will win 61 votes and will be able to form a stable Government following the early general elections he is calling for. In an interview with Telma TV, Mickoski said that the next Government will not be held hostage to Ali Ahmeti’s DUI party, which is strengthening its role as king-maker between the feuding Macedonian parties.

We will shape the future of Macedonia based on the needs of its citizens. That is why we are calling for early general elections. We will not allow our future to be shaped in Mala Recica, said Mickoski, referring to Ahmeti’s stronghold near Tetovo.

He said that DUI has never been so powerful as it is now, in coalition with the relatively weak SDSM party, which does not have majority in Parliament on its own. “This is why DUI and SDSM do not want elections. In SDSM, their officials enjoy their privileges and are afraid to lose them in the next elections. And in DUI, they realize that they will never be this important again”.