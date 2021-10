VMRO-DPMNE also won a majority in the council of the municipality of Radovis.

Namely, VMRO-DPMNE and the Coalition in the new council of the municipality in Radovis will have 8 councilors, SDSM- 6 and LDP / DOM- 3.

In Radovis there will be a second round for the election of a new mayor – in the first round the candidate of VMRO-DPMNE Aco Ristov leads with more than 1,600 votes.