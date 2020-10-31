VMRO-DPMNE as a responsible political party, addressed with full attention to the issue of discriminatory attitude by the Universal Electricity Supplier and the Government that does not help the citizens by arbitrarily disconnecting electricity supply to households for unpaid electricity bills, Stojance Gerovski pointed out at Saturday’s protest in front of the Energy Regulatory Commission.

This means that the Government, through the politicized Regulatory Commission, allowed the increase of the price of electricity, which means more expensive bills and poorer people, moreover, violating the Constitution, it allows unlimited disconnection of electricity supply, which especially affects the most vulnerable categories of citizens, said Gerovski.



He added that on that basis, VMRO-DPMNE prepared an initiative to establish the unconstitutionality of such provisions, with full constitutional and legal explanations for the unsustainability of such provisions, but at the same time, the initiative is supported by the views of the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg, and also with the views of the Constitutional Courts from the region and the verdicts already passed by them.

VMRO-DPMNE will submit an initiative to the Constitutional Court, based on European experiences and introduced practice in several European countries, in order to help and protect the standard of citizens to prevent disconnection of electricity supply where the most vulnerable categories of citizens are most affected. Many families are disconnected from electricity, and an additional aggravating factor is the increase of the price of electricity. This is an abuse of the monopoly of the universal electricity supplier. Exactly in the part of pointing out the constitutional, and then the legal provisions that make such action illegal, and then pointing out the judicial practice in this part, as well as pointing out the constitutional views of the region, we appreciate that the Constitutional Court of Macedonia will legitimately stand in protection of human rights and will finally put an end to such monopolistic behavior towards the citizens of the Republic of Macedonia, says Gerovski.