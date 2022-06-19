With SDSM, life is most difficult than ever, the people have no even money to buy bread, VMRO-DPMNE said in a press release.



In one year, the prices of bread, flour, oil and other food products have increased by 100%. What last year could be bought with 500 denars, now it cannot be bought with even 1,000 denars. There is no justice. There is no justice for the victims in the Tetovo hospital, for the victims in the case of Besa Trans. There is no justice for Tot, for the young boy from Strumica who was killed a few days ago. The system does not work. With SDSM and DUI, farmers are finding it harder to survive. They cannot sell their produce, and they provide for their families. People in the midst of a pandemic are facing collapsing healthcare. Life in Macedonia has never been worse. SDSM and DUI must leave. Elections as soon as possible, says VMRO-DPMNE.