We can’t have an objective investigation into the actions that led to the hospital fire in Tetovo ran by Zoran Zaev and Venko Filipce, when they have to investigate themselves, said the opposition VMRO-DPMNE party.

Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce refused to even offer a resignation after the fire that killed 14 people, and said that he will wait for the outcome of the investigation. The party insists that Filipce should have resigned from a sense of moral responsibility, and not from the potential criminal responsibility that will be determined by the investigation. “Moral responsibility is not determined, it is something you feel”, the party said.