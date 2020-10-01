Zaev and Filipce failed, according to BBC, Macedonia is one of the countries with the highest mortality rate in Europe. According to them, the number of deaths per 100 thousand inhabitants is 34.6, which is 10 times higher than the number of coronavirus deaths in Greece per 100 thousand inhabitants, says VMRO-DPMNE.

The party points out that Macedonia under the government of Zaev and Filipce has 737 deaths and over 17 thousand coronavirus infections, although their initial forecast was that the number of infections will not exceed 2,000.