Zaev and Filipce failed, according to BBC, Macedonia is one of the countries with the highest mortality rate in Europe. According to them, the number of deaths per 100 thousand inhabitants is 34.6, which is 10 times higher than the number of coronavirus deaths in Greece per 100 thousand inhabitants, says VMRO-DPMNE.
The party points out that Macedonia under the government of Zaev and Filipce has 737 deaths and over 17 thousand coronavirus infections, although their initial forecast was that the number of infections will not exceed 2,000.
Zaev and Filipce were not able to cope with the coronavirus crisis. Macedonia is not out of the first wave, which is constantly experiencing new peaks. In the middle of summer with SDSM and their incompetence, we had a three-digit number of infections every day. With the beginning of autumn, the virus is expected to spread at an intensified pace, but Zaev and Filipce have done nothing to prevent possible disasters, reads the party’s press release.
