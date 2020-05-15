Zoran Zaev and SDSM would sacrifice the health of the citizens only to reduce the already expected election defeat. VMRO-DPMNE will win the elections whenever they take place, but the health of the citizens must be above all, the opposition party said.

Zaev is not interested in the health of the citizens, just as he is not interested in the economic situation of the citizens and the companies.

Companies are left without help. The government’s package of measures is not available to companies and does not offer any assistance.

Businesses are literally left on their own.

We will see the real consequences of the crisis this month when the April taxes will be paid, a month that was completely affected by the crisis.

In order to overcome the consequences in the economy, a strategy is needed, because it is too late for separate measures.

VMRO-DPMNE has a strategy for the renewal of Macedonia. Complete return of the flat tax and its gradual reduction to 8% is still a priority for VMRO-DPMNE after the elections.

There will be investments in every field for real revival and development of the economy, VMRO-DPMNE said.

