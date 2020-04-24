Zaev, Dimitrov, Sekerinska, Spasovski and other corrupt and incompetent SDSM officials pose a risk to Macedonia, the Macedonian people, language and everything that is an identity determinant. They are a serious danger as long as they are in power, VMRO-DPMNE reacts.

With them, all these lasting values have a price, and it depends on the market offer and their personal needs. They bargain and sell something that is not theirs, but has been built for generations. An unprecedented scandal is currently unfolding. Dimitrov, Zaev and Spasovski are hiding a document from the Macedonian public with which Bulgaria openly conditions the date for negotiations. Macedonia is required to give up the Macedonian minority, and thus naming the Macedonian people as Macedonian, the party said in a press release.

The party says that the implementation of the provisions of this document conditions the holding of the first intergovernmental conference on the final definition of the negotiating package for the start of Macedonia’s negotiations with the EU.