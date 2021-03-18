Zoran Zaev failed in his attempt to install controlled opposition in VMRO-DPMNE, the party stated in a press release today. It comes after a faction led by Saso Mijalkov gave up on its plan to hold a mock congress of the party on March 28.
The faction has been trying to challenge VMRO leader Hristijan Mickoski for a while now, and to replace him with somebody more to Zaev’s liking. But it gained little traction, especially now that Mijalkov is in detention, and it canceled its “congress” citing the coronavirus epidemic.
VMRO-DPMNE is a reformed party and it is purged from all the compromised officials who serve Zaev. Today we witnessed another defeat for his attempt to create a controlled opposition. Their lies that they have the majority of party delegates on their side dispersed. VMRO-DPMNE remains open to all honest and good intentioned people and our only goal remains to defeat Zaev and hold him accountable for the injustices and crimes he caused, VMRO-DPMNE said in its press release.
