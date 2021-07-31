Mini Schengen must not be an alternative to EU membership and inclusion of Macedonia in the wider family of European countries. Regional cooperation is not an alternative to Macedonia’s European integration. Such an initiative that Zaev is trying to show us as a diplomatic success is in fact a defeat of Zaev’s policy. Zoran Zaev lied to the citizens, he promised a European Macedonia, and now offers a Mini Schengen Macedonia. But what else to expect from a man who hinders European perspectives with growing corruption and crime, said VMRO-DPMNE on Saturday.

Macedonia’s interests can only be realized in a wide and united Europe, and not in narrow regional circles, which by the way are incomplete and do not reflect the Macedonian national and state interests. Zoran Zaev should admit that he brought Macedonia to a standstill. These four years of Zaev’s rule are four stolen years for the citizens, said the party.