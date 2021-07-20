VMRO-DPMNE stated Tuesday its position regarding the date for the local elections, after the Prime Minister Zoran Zaev presented the proposal to hold local elections on October 31, so as to avoid coinciding with the census campaign.

Zaev said that all political parties are expected to say what they think and if they agree, it’ll be included in the Electoral Code.

VMRO-DPMNE says that the parties always before the elections discussed the date of the elections and the OSCE/ODHR recommendations.

The fact that Zaev today sets a date for the elections without prior consultation with other political parties once again confirms the fact that Zaev is afraid of holding local elections, fears people’s judgement and seeks a way to postpone them. Also, the Constitution is above all and in this country Zaev should stop the practice of violating the Constitution of the Republic of Macedonia which by the way clearly states that the term of mayors expires before the date that Zaev offers as a possible date for local elections. That is, according to the Constitution, the local elections should be held by mid-October, according to VMRO-DPMNE.

If his argument is the census campaign, then Zaev can postpone the census until November and thus the Constitution will be respected.