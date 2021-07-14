VMRO-DPMNE responded to the announcement of several dozen SDSM candidates for the coming municipal elections by stating that the ruling party is again nominating the same, corruption drenched candidates.

Zoran Zaev is again nominating Petre Silegov as Mayor of Skopje, even after the revelations of his purchases of park benches for 500 EUR and the payment of 900,000 EUR over the asking price for a firefighting truck. In Stip, Zaev is nominating Sasko Nikolov, who mocked the workers fired from the Bargala shoe factory, ran by his relatives, where workers are paid 200 EUR a month. Konstantin Georgievski is again the candidate in Ohrid, even as the city is threatened with losing its UNESCO World Heritage designation because Georgievski failed to tear down a single illegal build. These candidates are proposed to protect Zaev’s crime and corruption, VMRO-DPMNE said in its statement.