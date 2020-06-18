Opposition VMRO-DPMNE accuses the government of not worried about the coronavirus situation, while the daily three-digit number of new cases is not declining.
Zaev and Filipce are not worried about yesterday’s number of 193 new Covid-19 cases. It is more important for them to celebrate the anniversary of the Prespa Agreement. The coronavirus in the Republic of Macedonia is gaining momentum. Zaev and Filipce brought Macedonia in the company of third world countries, VMRO-DPMNE said in a press release.
They party says the number of 4,482 Covid-19 cases cannot be normal, of which 2,469 are active cases.
While Filipce says that the Covid-19 situation is normal, a huge number of medical staff is in isolation. The government of Zoran Zaev destroyed the healthcare system of the Republic of Macedonia. Apart from the healthcare system, the Macedonian economy is on the verge of collapsing. Instead of helping the thousands of companies on the brink of extinction, Zaev’s companies are doubling their profits during the pandemic, the party said.
