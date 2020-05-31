Zaev’s new fake normality brings new devastating numbers. In one day we have 35 new coronavirus cases and unfortunately 5 new deaths. While the health authorities, Filipce, the Commission on Infectious Diseases and SDSM were only interested in how to quickly organize elections, citizens in Macedonia are getting sick and dying, VMRO- DPMNE said in a press release.

While they were working upon Zaev’s dictation how to save him from a convincing defeat, the number of infections and deaths is increasing even more. In the past 4 days we have 150 new cases and 15 deaths.

The whole region has been extremely successful in dealing with the outbreak, while Macedonia is turning into a Balkan Lombardy. We have a total of 2,164 cases and 131 deaths. With these numbers, Macedonia is a record holder in terms of mortality rate and infections in the region per one million inhabitants.

Despite such devastating numbers, Zaev and SDSM are still behaving irresponsibly and nonchalantly and their top priority is still the elections, thinking that this way there will be a low turnout and their defeat will not be catastrophic. VMRO-DPMNE is different from SDSM.

We are first looking for a responsible approach to the seriousness of the situation with the coronavirus crisis, and then there will be elections in which Zaev will inevitably lose. The people will punish Zaev for the past three years in which we have seen complete incompetence, crime, corruption and hybrid regime of the government and Zaev will not escape from that, says VMRO DPMNE.