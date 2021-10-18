With 9,215 votes, Aleksandar Stojkovski is the new mayor of the municipality of Gjorce Petrov, the president of the State Election Commission, Aleksandar Dastevski said at Monday’s press conference.
According to the latest data published on the SEC website, 93.96 percent of the total number of voters were processed, according to which Stojkoski, the candidate of VMRO-DPMNE has 9,215 or 50.28 percent of the votes. His opponent from SDSM, Aleksandar Naumovski won almost 3,000 votes less, or 6,165, or 33.64 percent. Third is the candidate of Levica, Aleksandar Dimitrijevic with 1,642 or 8.96 percent of the vote.
This is my Gjorce, these are my Gjorce Petrov people, this is the support because of which I fought for the victory we have! I promised you that without, but also with a position I will be with you, because I want you to tell me the problems and solutions, which I will have to think and realize because that is my job! This is my people, these are my fellow citizens! There is nothing more beautiful when we all rejoice for changes for the better, modern and humane Gjorce, a municipality without problems!, wrote the new mayor of Gjorce Petrov, Stojkoski.
