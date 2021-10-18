With 9,215 votes, Aleksandar Stojkovski is the new mayor of the municipality of Gjorce Petrov, the president of the State Election Commission, Aleksandar Dastevski said at Monday’s press conference.

According to the latest data published on the SEC website, 93.96 percent of the total number of voters were processed, according to which Stojkoski, the candidate of VMRO-DPMNE has 9,215 or 50.28 percent of the votes. His opponent from SDSM, Aleksandar Naumovski won almost 3,000 votes less, or 6,165, or 33.64 percent. Third is the candidate of Levica, Aleksandar Dimitrijevic with 1,642 or 8.96 percent of the vote.