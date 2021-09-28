We guarantee projects for change, projects for victory. Our main feature is the arguments for the election programs. Let the next days be a competition of ideas and projects in the interest of the citizens of Ohrid. We have a plan for Ohrid and we know how the city should develop in the coming years, with knowledge and a program in which projects are realistically possible, Kiril Pecakov, VMRO-DPMNE’s candidate for mayor of Ohrid told the people of Ohrid on Tuesday.

Pecakov told Ohrid people that through the elections they are choosing a future with a common own stamp, a future they deserve, a change in the existing value system, development projects, care, projects that will bring Ohrid closer to European cities.

He called on the people to choose a bright future, to vote for the VMRO-DPMNE-led coalition to win in the first round of the elections.