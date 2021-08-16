VMRO-DPMNE;s candidates for mayors of five Skopje municipalities in the upcoming local elections have been confirmed. As Sitel reported, according to sources from the Central Committee of VMRO-DPMNE, the names of the following candidates have been confirmed:

Orce Georgievski for Kisela Voda

Darko Kostovski for Butel

Aleksandar Stojkovski for Gjorce Petrov

Boban Stevkovski for Gazi Baba

Natasa Kotlar for Centar

There are still no confirmed candidates for the municipalities of Aerodrom and Karpos, as well as for mayor of the city of Skopje.

The leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski informed Sunday on Facebook that the Central Committee of VMRO-DPMNE met and confirmed the decisions for candidates for mayors in the upcoming local elections.