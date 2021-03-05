Almost all witnesses at Thursday’s trial in the events of “April 27” were unanimous in stating that VMRO-DPMNE was not the organizer of the protests. Dragan Petkovski and Saso Stosevski pointed out that the Municipal Committee of the party from Kumanovo had no decision to support the protests.

Stosevski also pointed out that he had no contact with Mile Janakieski and Spiro Ristovski and that the people who appeared at the protests were not organized by the party but came on their own initiative.