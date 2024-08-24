The only person responsible for Blerim Ramadani’s escape, a former member of the Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA), is Judge Pajazit Pajaziti. Following the SDSM’s claims that officials assisted Ramadani in escaping, VMRO-DPMNE MP Brane Petrushevski said at a press conference on Friday that if he had authorized prison confinement, Ramadani would not have been in jail.

“Pajaziti need to be removed from office right away; the only reason he is a judge is because SDS and DUI have installed themselves in their judiciaries, providing them with protection. For days, SDS has been lying and playing the game to keep the executor of the DUI in charge, according to Petrushevski.