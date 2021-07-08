VMRO-DPMNE will submit the resolution in relation to the European integration path of the country and the red lines regarding the national issues to the Parliament by tomorrow at the latest. The opposition party expects it to be accepted by all parliamentary groups in Parliament. The document was supported by the MPs from the Macedonian bloc of parties, DUI demands additional harmonization, while the Alliance for Albanians and Alternative said they will state their position today.

We point out the inadmissibility and unacceptability of the exclusive appropriation of history, identity, traditions and any form of hegemony, regardless of where it comes from, VMRO-DPMNE MP Timco Mucunski said on Wednesday.



We appreciate, he said, that this resolution should be accepted by consensus of all MPs because we owe it to the citizens.