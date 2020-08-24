The SDSM – DUI led Government will be short-lived and a disappointment for the people, predicted the conservative VMRO-DPMNE party. In a press release, VMRO points to the utter mishandling of the coronavirus epidemic and the long trail of major corruption scandals by the previous SDSM – DUI coalition as precursor of what is to come.

The incompetence of their Government can also be seen in the collapse of the Eurostandard Bank. All their actions points to a short-lived Government that will bring failure and disappointment, the party said.

There is still no fixed date for the vote on the next Government. SDSM and DUI, along with BESA and DPA, say that they have 62 votes in Parliament, one more than necessary, but infighting in DUI has delayed the process.