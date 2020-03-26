The opposition VMRO-DPMNE party revealed that the spending the SDSM led Government approved on travel, restaurant lunches and other non-essential items in just a few days during the peak of the coronavirus epidemic (March 17-20) amounted to a total of 8 million denars (130.000 EUR).

While hundreds of citizens were being infected and in need of health assistance, SDSM officials were feasting and drinking spending millions, VMRO-DPMNE said in its press release.

The opposition party called on the Government, which is proposing drastic cuts in public sector wages, to curb unnecessary luxury item spending instead.

Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov denied that he was personally using the travel fund and called the transfers to the Macedonian embassies abroad a “routine item”, before angrily accusing the opposition and the critical media of being enemies of the state.