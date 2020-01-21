VMRO-DPMNE held a press conference today to demand answers about the highly suspicious contract for new passports from the German Veridos company worth 20 million EUR.

The contract was rushed through the Interior Ministry as Oliver Spasovski’s term as Minister was expiring. The initial expected price of seven million EUR grew to 19.5 million, and there are numerous violations of procurement procedures, which prompted the new, interim Interior Minister Nake Culev to announce an investigation.