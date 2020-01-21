VMRO-DPMNE held a press conference today to demand answers about the highly suspicious contract for new passports from the German Veridos company worth 20 million EUR.
The contract was rushed through the Interior Ministry as Oliver Spasovski’s term as Minister was expiring. The initial expected price of seven million EUR grew to 19.5 million, and there are numerous violations of procurement procedures, which prompted the new, interim Interior Minister Nake Culev to announce an investigation.
The initial commission put in place to conduct the contract had seven members and seven deputies. Some of them were apparently not to Spasovski’s liking. On October 2, while the procedure was on-going, five of the members and four of their deputies were replaced with other Ministry officials. We believe that the people who were replaced did not want to approve the unlawful conduct of the contract. We were also informed that the final decision was not signed by the President of the commission and its members who were drafted from the procurement department of the MInistry. They were aware that they can be held criminally responsible for this, said VMRO-DPMNE spokesman Dimitar Arsovski.
Comments are closed for this post.