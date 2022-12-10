Municipalities across the country that are ran by VMRO-DPMNE will open their doors this weekend for citizens who want to propose ideas on how better to run their towns and cities.

For four hours, starting at 11h, the town halls will accept all types of proposals that relate to the 2023 municipal budgets. Last weekend, over 800 such proposals were accepted.

Mayors elected through VMRO-DPMNE listen to the voters and prioritize their needs. We are introducing a new way of operating and will have the citizens directly involved in the creation of the municipal budgets and in the way their money are spent, the party said in a statement.

VMRO adds that they will make 2023 a year of infrastructure boom in the municipalities, by building new schools, sports scenters, streets and water systems.