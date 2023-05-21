During a series of meetings across the country, VMRO-DPMNE party officials vowed that there will be accountability for corrupt officials of the DUI – SDSM coalition.

They are calling on us to get on board the “pro-European train”. VMRO-DPMNE has been on board this train for a long time. SDSM is on a freight train laden with money stolen by DUI and SDSM. DUI is the engineer and SDSM is their passenger. But soon, VMRO-DPMNE will be back in office, and the DUI – SDSM train will disembark at the Idrizovo prison, said VMRO member of Parliament Brane Petrusevski.

Other representatives of the party discussed the recently announced decision of the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg, which ruled against the regime in one of the politically motivated trials aimed at VMRO. HR ruled in favor of Elena Docevska Bozinovska, a Parliament clerk who was charged in the April 27th trial, that was used by Zaev to force VMRO-DPMNE members of Parliament to vote in favor of the imposed name change.

Elena received justice, after many years of oppression and violation of her human rights. Justice is slow but it will come. Her basic right to appeal was violated and she arrested before her small children. SDSM and DUI used the Special Prosecutor’s Office to oppress the Macedonian people, and to remove the leadership of VMRO-DPMNE, with the goal to ensure the change of our name, said VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Vladimir Misajlovski.