US Ambassador to Macedonia Angela Aggeler acknowledged the right of the winning party VMRO-DPMNE to choose the Albanian VLEN coalition as its partner and to shun the DUI party. DUI was hoping that, as has happened in the past, international officials will pressure VMRO to select them as coalition partner.

In a 360 interview, Aggeler noted that like VLEN, DUI also participated in the elections as a coalition. She added that there is no legal obligation for VMRO to choose DUI as its partner, and that the next Government will be ethically diverse.