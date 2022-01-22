It would be easier if Interior Minister Oliver Spasovski said which regional mobsters were not given Macedonian passports, since that list will be shorter compared to the list who were given fake passports, said the VMRO-DPMNE party in a statement. The comment comes after it was revealed that Serbian mobster Radoje Zvicer, who was given a fake Macedonian passport during Spasovski’s term, was planning to assassinate Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

It brings shame to Macedonia that the same Minister who led the department while top global mobsters were coming in groups, had their picture taken and received original Macedonian passports, is still the Minister, while our country keeps being mentioned in news whenever a major crime occurs, VMRO-DPMNE said in a statement.