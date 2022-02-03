VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski met with the Russian Ambassador to Macedonia Sergey Bazdnikin today.
The party issued a statement that the discussion was focused on the political and economic situation in Macedonia, and on the international challenges in the region and the world. Mickoski pointed to the fact that Macedonia is being held back politically and economically because of the blockade of its EU accession process, caused by the dispute with Bulgaria, and by the lack of reforms carried out by the Government.
The issues of corruption and selective justice are widespread and rank Macedonia among the most corrupt countries in Europe. Every day the people wake up with new prices and lower salaries, while the Government lacks sense for the real problems faced by the citizens, Mickoski told Ambassador Bazdnikin.
