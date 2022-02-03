VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski met with the Russian Ambassador to Macedonia Sergey Bazdnikin today.

The party issued a statement that the discussion was focused on the political and economic situation in Macedonia, and on the international challenges in the region and the world. Mickoski pointed to the fact that Macedonia is being held back politically and economically because of the blockade of its EU accession process, caused by the dispute with Bulgaria, and by the lack of reforms carried out by the Government.