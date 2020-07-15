Projection from the early election results published by the parties show that VMRO-DPMNE is in a lead in three of the six electoral districts and tied in the fourth.
VMRO has the highest lead in the 3rd district, where it stands to win 12 seats to 8 for SDSM. The 1st and the 2nd district should also give 2 seats each for VMRO over SDSM, while the result in the 4th district looks like it will be tied 10 – 10.
SDSM leads VMRO only in the 5th, south-western district, where it stands to win by one seat. The results are much more mixed in the 6th district which is a four-way race joined by DUI and the Alliance of Albanians. SDSM should reduce VMRO’s lead in this district but it’s unclear by how many seats.
