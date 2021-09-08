VMRO-DPMNE accused the Mayor of Skopje Petre Silegov of influencing the services in the city in an attempt to cover up the fact that he is building a large addition on his house without a permit.

Silegov is adding two levels on his house using a permit for mere reconstruction. When VMRO-DPMNE revealed the extent of the scandal, he presented the reconstruction permit and a document proving that he owns the land underneath the house. This latter document was dated on Saturday, Septembe 4th.