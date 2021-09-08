VMRO-DPMNE accused the Mayor of Skopje Petre Silegov of influencing the services in the city in an attempt to cover up the fact that he is building a large addition on his house without a permit.
Silegov is adding two levels on his house using a permit for mere reconstruction. When VMRO-DPMNE revealed the extent of the scandal, he presented the reconstruction permit and a document proving that he owns the land underneath the house. This latter document was dated on Saturday, Septembe 4th.
The entire administration in the city was recruited on a weekend to help Silegov cover up his scandal. This is why Silegov was silent about the scandal for days – he needed time to fabricate documents to excuse his actions, the opposition party said.
Comments are closed for this post.