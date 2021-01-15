VMRO-DPMNE spokesman Naum Stoilkovski called on Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce to explain the failure of the Government to provide the promised coronavirus vaccines from Bulgaria. Macedonia is among the last few countries in the region that still haven’t received any vaccines – all neighboring countries except Kosovo are already vaccinating their most critical categories. Faced with this failure, Filipce went to Sofia and came back with a promise that Bulgaria will share some of its vaccines with Macedonia, but now acknowledged that this won’t be the case.

Filipce said that Bulgaria will donate a share of every shipment of vaccines it receives. This is still stated on the official page of the Government of Macedonia. Filipce said that the talks are focusing on the technical details of the deliveries. We asked at the time, what happens if Bulgaria uses up all its doses or changes its mind? How many people will die? And we were accused of spreading fake news. Now we see that it was Filipce and Zoran Zaev who were spreading fake news that they have provided the necessary vaccines, Stoilkovski said.