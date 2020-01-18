VMRO-DPMNE accused the ruling SDSM party of using its hold on power to allow its officials to hire close relatives and family members. Nepotism is becoming rampant as Macedonia edges closer to early elections, and many SDSM officials believe this is their last chance to grab perks and benefits for themselves.

The opposition VMRO party held a series of press conferences covering nepotistic hirings in Bitola, Veles, Vinica, Stip and other cities. Today it called out the Mayor of Skopje’s Gjorce Petrov district Aleksandar Naumovski for hiring the wife of his driver as the municipal public relations official, while the recently removed Prilelp police chief had the sister of his wife hired in a municipal office.