VMRO-DPMNE alleges that businessman Sveto Janevski is behind the major new residential development project in Skopje – for which the Karpos town hall is preparing to carve up the large Boris Trajkovski sports center.

Janevski was former head of the Skopje brewery and is now involved in wine, business consulting and real-estate. The project will involve a tract of land along the Ilinden boulevard that was long sought after by developers. The controversial part is that, not satisfied with the available land, the developers will expand into a tennis court and a go-cart area and the terrace of the pool that are part of the Boris Trajkovski sports center.