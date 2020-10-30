VMRO-DPMNE will hold a protest on Saturday at 12:30, in front of the Energy Regulatory Committee, which authorized the 7.4 electricity price hike put in place just after the July elections.

The opposition party said that at times of growing poverty which affects half a million people in Macedonia, the increase is too much for the people to bear. It’s the latest in the series of VMRO protests against the political persecution, concessions on national identity issues and the economic collapse.