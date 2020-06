VMRO-DPMNE presented the song for the coming elections. Titled “Rise up, Macedonia” it is performed by Mile Kuzmanovski, Naum Petreski, Andrijana Janevska, Panco and Andrej – DNK, Nina Janeva and other singers, performing under the logo The Renewals – team.

The song echoes the conservative party’s campaign of renewal of Macedonia after three years filled with national humiliation and corruption scandals under the SDSM party.