Final projections from VMRO-DPMNE show that the race is tied, with 47 seats each for them and for the SDSM party.

Under the analysis conducted by the opposition party, DUI will win 13 seats, the Alliance of Albanians – 10, the Levica party – 2 seats and the small Albanian DPA party – 1 seat.

Official results remain unreliable due to technical difficulties in the State Electoral Commission. VMRO said that it is beginning the process of forming the next coalition. Both main party leaders are yet to speak, while DUI’s Ali Ahmeti announced his indispensible role in the next coalition.