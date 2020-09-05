VMRO-DPMNE proposes that the general public is provided stimulus through the education system, as a way to cushion the blow of the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus.

The opposition part proposes that public higher education is made free of charge for all full time students. This would greatly reduce costs for 20,000 students and their families. Additionally, the party proposes that elementary and high schools begin providing free meals for all pupils. Many already have contracts in place for breakfast and lunch, but parents are required to pay for these. According to the VMRO-DPMNE proposal, the central Government would pick up the tab.

And finally, the party proposes that kindergartens are made free of charge. Some 30,000 children attended kindergarten, and these institutions are expected to re-open next week after being closed for months during the epidemic.